BRIEF-Denis Chem to raise funds upto 200 mln rupees
* Says to raise funds upto an aggregate value not exceeding 200 million rupees
April 22 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :
* Publishes figures for fiscal year 2015 and guidance for 2016
* FY revenues increased by 22 pct year on year to 16.0 million euros ($18.03 million)
* FY EBIT increased by 0.6 million euros to 4.5 million euros
* FY net income rose by 3.0 million euros to 6.7 million euros
* Sees decline in revenues to 14.5 million euros to 15.0 million euros in 2016
* Sees decrease of EBIT to 2.5 million euros to 3.0 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Erytech to raise 70.5 million euros ($75.19 million)in a private placement to U.S. aeuropean investors