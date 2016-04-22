April 22 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Publishes figures for fiscal year 2015 and guidance for 2016

* FY revenues increased by 22 pct year on year to 16.0 million euros ($18.03 million)

* FY EBIT increased by 0.6 million euros to 4.5 million euros

* FY net income rose by 3.0 million euros to 6.7 million euros

* Sees decline in revenues to 14.5 million euros to 15.0 million euros in 2016

* Sees decrease of EBIT to 2.5 million euros to 3.0 million euros in 2016