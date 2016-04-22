BRIEF-Polmed as subcontractor to provide medical services for Energa
* Said on Wednesday that Energa SA and Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych (PTUW), to which the company is a subcontractor, signed a deal for medical services
April 22 Aap Implantate AG :
* Annual financial statements 2015: sales at 28 million euros ($31.48 million) within the guidance
* EBITDA in the 2015 financial year amounts to a loss of 1.9 million euros and is therefore 400,000 euros below the forecast
* EBITDA 2015 burdened by one-time value adjustment on inventories (700,000 euros) due to portfolio streamlining and potential cannibalization effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
