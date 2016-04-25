April 25 Groupe Fnac Sa :

* Statement re offer for Darty Plc

* Has now acquired, in aggregate, 93,743,268 Darty shares representing about 17.70 percent of ordinary share capital of Darty in issue on date of this announcement

* Fnac either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept third increased final offer in respect of about 39.82 percent of Darty share capital Source text for Eikon: [ID:Groupe FNAC] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)