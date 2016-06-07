June 7 Seadrill Ltd
* Says North Atlantic Drilling ltd. announces amendment to
agreement with Jurong Shipyard regarding the standstill
agreement for delivery of the semi-submersible drilling unit
West Rigel
* Says a second amendment has been agreed with Jurong
Shipyard Pte. Ltd, which extends the standstill period by a
further three months to September 2, 2016
* The extension of the standstill period allows the parties
to continue to explore commercial opportunities for the unit
* In the event no employment is secured for the unit and no
alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong
will form a Joint Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of
the Unit, to be owned 23% by the company and 77% by Jurong
