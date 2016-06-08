Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 Com Hem :
* Says acquires Boxer tv-access AB for an enterprise value of sek 1,330m, representing an estimated 2016 underlying ebitda multiple of 4.4x
* Says acquisition is expected to generate approximately sek 300m in additional underlying ebitda to com hem group
* Says total consideration for Boxer transaction is sek 1,550m (based on balance sheet as per march 31, 2016), payable in cash at closing
* Says acquisition will be financed by a new three year sek 800m credit facility with swedbank ab (publ) and existing unutilised credit facilities
* Says expects restructuring charges of approximately sek 75m as part of transaction
* Says remains committed to its financial leverage target of 3.5-4.0x net debt to underlying ebitda as well as to its shareholder remuneration programme
* Com Hem expands into the sdu market and acquires Boxer Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)