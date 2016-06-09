European shares fall weighed down by poor earnings; Reckitt up
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
June 9 Rpc Group Plc
* boards of RPC Group plc and British Polythene Industries plc have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash and share offer
* Under terms of offer, each BPI shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence per share in cash and 0.60141 of a New RPC Share
* Offer values BPI at approximately 940 pence per BPI share based on average closing price of approximately 781.5 pence per rpc share for one month period ended 8 june 2016
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BPI at approximately £261 million on a fully diluted basis
* Offer for BPI represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. to the Closing Price of 725.0 pence per BPI Share on 8 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: