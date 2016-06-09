June 9 Rpc Group Plc

* boards of RPC Group plc and British Polythene Industries plc have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash and share offer

* Under terms of offer, each BPI shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence per share in cash and 0.60141 of a New RPC Share

* Offer values BPI at approximately 940 pence per BPI share based on average closing price of approximately 781.5 pence per rpc share for one month period ended 8 june 2016

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of BPI at approximately £261 million on a fully diluted basis

* Offer for BPI represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. to the Closing Price of 725.0 pence per BPI Share on 8 June 2016