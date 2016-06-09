June 9 RPC Group Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise
approximately £90 million
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated
bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately
following this announcement
* Boards of rpc and bpi have today announced that they have
reached agreement on terms of offer
* Under terms of offer, each bpi shareholder will be
entitled to receive 470 pence in cash and 0.60141 new RPC
ordinary shares
* Pro forma leverage as at 31 march 2016 will be
approximately 2.1 times combined group's net debt / ebitda post
completion of offer
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent.
To the closing price of 725.0 pence per BPI share on 8 june 2016
* Acquisition of BPI is expected to be accretive to rpc's
earnings per share within the first full financial year
* Offer is expected to become effective by mid-August 2016
