June 9 RPC Group Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £90 million

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Boards of rpc and bpi have today announced that they have reached agreement on terms of offer

* Under terms of offer, each bpi shareholder will be entitled to receive 470 pence in cash and 0.60141 new RPC ordinary shares

* Pro forma leverage as at 31 march 2016 will be approximately 2.1 times combined group's net debt / ebitda post completion of offer

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30 per cent. To the closing price of 725.0 pence per BPI share on 8 june 2016

* Acquisition of BPI is expected to be accretive to rpc's earnings per share within the first full financial year

* Offer is expected to become effective by mid-August 2016

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares