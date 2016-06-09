June 9 Immofinanz AG :
* Sells 18.5 million Buwog shares to the strategic
investor SAPINDA
* Price of 19.00 euros ($21.65) per share - for a total of
approx. 352 million euros - is 3.5 pct higher than Wednesday's
closing price of 18.36 euros
* Proceeds from sale will be used to finance acquisition of
a 26 pct stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG
* Sale reduces Buwog shares held by Immofinanz by approx.
18.5 percentage points to roughly 10 pct
* Approx. 10 million remaining Buwog shares are intended to
proportionally service convertible bonds issued by Immofinanz
($1 = 0.8774 euros)
