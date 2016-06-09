June 9 Immofinanz AG :

* Sells 18.5 million Buwog shares to the strategic investor SAPINDA

* Price of 19.00 euros ($21.65) per share - for a total of approx. 352 million euros - is 3.5 pct higher than Wednesday's closing price of 18.36 euros

* Proceeds from sale will be used to finance acquisition of a 26 pct stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

* Sale reduces Buwog shares held by Immofinanz by approx. 18.5 percentage points to roughly 10 pct

* Approx. 10 million remaining Buwog shares are intended to proportionally service convertible bonds issued by Immofinanz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)