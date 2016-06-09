UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Bulten Ab says:
* Has decided to invest approximately EUR 6 million in a new plating line in its Polish production unit.
* The investment is expected to generate annual savings of approximately EUR 2 million with an estimated payback period of just over three years.
* Start of production is planned at the end of 2018 with a gradual ramp up in the following years. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources