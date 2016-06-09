June 9 Bulten Ab says:

* Has decided to invest approximately EUR 6 million in a new plating line in its Polish production unit.

* The investment is expected to generate annual savings of approximately EUR 2 million with an estimated payback period of just over three years.

* Start of production is planned at the end of 2018 with a gradual ramp up in the following years. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)