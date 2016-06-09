June 9 Sky Plc

* Under new agreement with DFL, Sky will pay 32 pct more in 2017/18 season

* Over 4 years of new agreement, average rights cost per annum will be eur 876 million, versus an average of eur 486 million per annum under existing contract

* Deal for live coverage of 572 matches from Bundesliga And Bundesliga 2, covering all match days from Friday to Monday

* Sky wins Bundesliga contract through to 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: