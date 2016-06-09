June 9 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Q1 rental income rises to 17.8 million euros ($20.15 million)(previous year: 7.0 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT increases to 14.0 million euros (previous year: 5.2 million euros)

* Q1 net profit/loss for period grows to 4.2 million euros(previous year: 0.5 million euros)

* Reconfirms FFO forecast of nearly 20 million euros before non- controlling interests for full year of 2016

* Profit soars in the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8832 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)