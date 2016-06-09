June 9 Airbus Group

* To sell approximately 0.83 million Dassault Aviation shares through accelerated bookbuilt offering

* 502,282 shares concurrent buyback by Dassault Aviation

* To issue simultaneously an approximately 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) zero coupon bond due 2021 exchangeable into dassault aviation shares at a premium of 35 pct - 40 pct

* Upon completion of accelerated bookbuilt offering and in case of exchange in full of bonds, Airbus Group will have fully disposed of its Dassault Aviation stake

* With this transaction, Airbus Group plans to fully dispose of its 23.6 percent stake in Dassault Aviation while retaining upside exposure on shares underlying bonds