June 10 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* Managed pubs and hotels like for like sales up by 2.7 pct in first 10 weeks

* Tenanted inns like for like profits for first 10 weeks down by 2 pct

* Total beer and cider volumes down by 5 pct in first 10 weeks

* Record year planned for investment in existing estate with seven schemes already completed and four more underway

* FY revenue rose 9 percent to 350.5 million stg

* FY pretax profit 39.2 million stg versus 36.1 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 11 pence per share

* Total dividend up 8 percent to 17.9 pence per share