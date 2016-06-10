June 10 Tradedoubler AB says:

* Making strategic investment in video company Dynadmic.

* Through its partnership with DynAdmic, Tradedoubler will create targeted premium video solutions and will develop an entirely new video network among its existing performance marketing partners.

* DynAdmic was founded in 2012. Company is based in France and has 50 employees.

* The investment in DynAdmic will have only limited effect on Tradedoubler's financial results.