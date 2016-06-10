REUTERS AMERICA NEWS PLAN FOR WEDNESDAY FEB 1
For latest stories search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
June 10 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB says:
* Successfully completes a private placement of new convertible instruments in a total amount of SEK 42 mln with an interest rate of 8.5 per cent per year directed to and placed with a limited group of investors identified by Stockholm Corporate Finance AB. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
For latest stories search by Slug or Headline Keyword in your CMS or Advanced Search in Media Express.
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* Medtronic PLC says will employ a strategic rollout of technology in geographies where it is cleared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: