BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Approves issue of convertible notes around 150 million euros ($169.55 million)
* Conversion price is expected to be set at a 25 - 30 pct premium to volume weighted average price of Adler Real Estate AG's listed stock on Frankfurt am Main on pricing date
* Interest rate is expected to be set between 1.50 pct p.a. and 2.50 pct p.a.
* For shareholders and holders of existing 2013/2017 and 2013/2018 convertible notes, subscription ratio will be 13 to 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.