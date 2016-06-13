June 13 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Acquires all shares in Denmark's provider of mobile marketing and digital solutions, Responsfabrikken A/S

* Enterprise value of transaction is 50 million Danish crowns ($7.57 million) on a cash and debt free basis

* Transaction will be closed on June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6060 Danish crowns)