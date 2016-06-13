UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :
* Givi Giorgadze has been appointed as CEO of Imedi L, in charge of medical insurance businesses of group, with effect from 1 July
* Ghg announces appointment of CEO of Imedi L Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.