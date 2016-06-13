June 13 Stockmann Oyj :

* To accelerate turnaround of loss-making Stockmann Retail division

* Says Management Teams of Stockmann Group and Stockmann Retail will be merged to speed up decision-making

* It is anticipated that annual savings target of 50 million euros will be achieved by end of 2016

* Says new distribution centre that has been taken into use will produce additional savings as of 2017

* Says will initiate codetermination negotiations affecting about 3,000 employees in Finland

* Measures are expected to result in reduction of around 380 employees in Finland

* Target is for Stockmann Retail to achieve positive operating result (EBIT) in 2018

* Goal is annual cost savings of about 20 million euros, which will be achieved during 2017

* Potential reductions will be implemented from autumn 2016 onwards

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged - group's operating result ex. items to be slightly positive in 2016