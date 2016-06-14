BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 14 Granges AB :
* Enters process to acquire aluminium business in the United States
* Bid values business and related assets at about $300 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Transaction is expected to be carried out through court-supervised process under section 363 of United States bankruptcy code
* Gränges has secured committed bank financing for potential transaction
* Acquisition would be expected to close during Q3 2016 and is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016
* Should Granges win auction and receive final approval as buyer from United States bankruptcy court, an announcement is anticipated in mid-July, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change