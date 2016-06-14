June 14 Castellum :

* Rights issue fully subscribed

* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($763.28 million) before issue costs

* 81.5 million shares, corresponding to 99.34 pct of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights

* Rights issue is being carried out to finance part of the acquisition of all shares in Norrporten AB