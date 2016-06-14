BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Castellum :
* Rights issue fully subscribed
* Will receive proceeds amounting to about 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($763.28 million) before issue costs
* 81.5 million shares, corresponding to 99.34 pct of offered shares, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights
* Rights issue is being carried out to finance part of the acquisition of all shares in Norrporten AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2538 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.