June 15 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc:

* Intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of existing ordinary shares in capital of company to institutional and professional investors

* It is expected that admission will occur in July 2016

* Investec Bank Plc is acting as sole sponsor, financial adviser, bookrunner and broker in relation to offer and admission