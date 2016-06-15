June 15 Tyman Plc :
* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued
ordinary share capital
* At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book
build
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated
bookbuilding process to institutional investors
* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in
connection with placing
* Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised
through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares
* Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group's balance
sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group's banking
facilities following bilco deal
* Placing announcement
