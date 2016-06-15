June 15 Bet-at-Home.com AG :

* Resolved to increase company's share capital by 3,509,000 euros ($3.94 million) from 3,509,000 euros to 7,018,000 euros from company's own funds by issuing 3,509,000 new bearer shares

* Share capital therefore now amounts to 7,018,000 euros, divided into 7,018,000 bearer shares with a calculated share in share capital of 1.00 euros each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)