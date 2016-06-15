UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Mybet Holding SE :
* Published forecast for operating result 2016, aiming at a positive EBIT in low seven-digit range, remains unchanged
* Plans to achieve a group revenue between 59 million euros and 62 million euros ($66.23 mln - $69.60 mln)in financial year 2016
* Closes sale of pferdewetten.de AG and adjusts revenue forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources