UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Mulberry Group Plc :
* Fy revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million stg
* Fy pretax profit 6.2 million stg versus 1.9 million stg year ago
* Fy Retail sales up 8% to £118.7 million (2015: £109.9 million), with like-for-like sales up 8%
* Earnings per share of 4.5p (2015: loss per share of 2.3p)
* Fy Wholesale sales £37.2 million (2015: £38.8 million)
* Total retail sales for 11 weeks to 11 june up 9% (like-for-like up 4%)
* Continued investment planned in product design and omni-channel infrastructure
* New autumn winter 2016 collection rollout to retail and wholesale channels will be completed by august 2016
* Fy UK retail sales (including digital) were up 9% (like-for-like up 9%) for year to £97.4 million (2015: £89.2 million);
* Fy international retail sales (including digital) were up 3% (like-for-like up 2%) for year to £21.3 million (2015: £20.7 million)
* Gross margin for year to 31 march 2016 was 62.0% (2015: 60.5%)
* Board of mulberry seeks to balance paying dividends to shareholders with investing in business
* Board remains confident of medium term outlook and is recommending payment of a dividend of 5.0 p per ordinary share (2015: 5.0p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources