June 16 Pennant International Group Plc

* Trading in both 2016 and 2017 now expected to exceed current market expectations

* Second contract award from Lockheed Martin Mission Systems Corporation in H1 2016

* Directors believe that it is in company's best interests to retain cash

* Have decided to suspend payment of dividends until further notice

