June 20 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG
:
* Resolves non-cash capital increase to acquire a retail
park in Straubing
* In total company issued 10,000,000 new no-par value
ordinary bearer shares under exclusion of existing shareholders'
subscription rights for a price of 2.80 euros ($3.17) per share
* Company's issued share capital increases to 130,772,500
euros or 8.3 pct
* Contribution in kind consists of a 94.9 pct share in a
retail park
* Purchase price for retail park with a total rental space
of 35,178 square metres is 54.8 million euros
