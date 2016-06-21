UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 Elumeo Se
* Elumeo off to a good start to the second quarter of 2016
* In view of how sales have developed, we are confident that consolidated sales for Q2 of 2016 will not be significantly lower than in prior-year period
* In April and May 2016, group sales increased by 1.9 pct to 12.3 million euros ($13.94 million) after 12.0 million euros in to same period of last year
* Due to quite gratifying higher share of higher-priced products, we probably won't be able to maintain gross margin at same level as in Q2 of 2015 in Q2 of 2016 at group level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources