June 21 Elumeo Se

* Elumeo off to a good start to the second quarter of 2016

* In view of how sales have developed, we are confident that consolidated sales for Q2 of 2016 will not be significantly lower than in prior-year period

* In April and May 2016, group sales increased by 1.9 pct to 12.3 million euros ($13.94 million) after 12.0 million euros in to same period of last year

* Due to quite gratifying higher share of higher-priced products, we probably won't be able to maintain gross margin at same level as in Q2 of 2015 in Q2 of 2016 at group level