BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 John Laing Group Plc
* Disposal
* Announces sale of business and assets of its project management services (PMS) activities in UK to HCP Management Services Limited
* As part of sale, it is expected that approximately 90 staff roles and 62 management services agreements (MSAS) will transfer to HCP
* Consideration receivable reflects small contribution to John Laing's profits in 2015 from business and assets being sold
* Completion is expected to occur no later than Q4 following receipt of a number of consents at project level
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates