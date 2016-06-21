June 21 Kungsleden AB :

* The property is divested to Trophi Fastighets AB at a price of 73.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.91 million), which is in line with the book value

* Closing will take place in October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2447 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)