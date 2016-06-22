UPDATE 3-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
June 22 Axactor AB :
* Acquires CS Union in Italy from Banca Sistema
* Will pay 9.9 million euros for 90 pct of shares in CS Union
* Banca Sistema will continue as 10 pct shareholder in CS Union
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of June
* Banca Sistema will realize capital gain from stake sold to Axactor of about 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) before taxes
* CS Union is independent debt purchase/debt collection company with 1 billion euros under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
