UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Hornby Plc
* Preliminary results and turnaround plan
* £8 million placing to support delivery of group's strategic objectives
* Renegotiation of banking facilities for three-and-a-half years
* Turnaround plans involve reducing business scale and costs
* Turnaround plan involves streamlining european operating model; leveraging central infrastructure
* Board now intends to reduce number of individual product lines by approximately 40 per cent
* In UK, group intends to exit a majority of its concession arrangements
* New business plan expected to give rise to restructuring costs in current fy of about £1.7 million across UK and European operations
* Fy pretax loss -13.5 million stg versus -200,000 stg loss year ago
* Fy revenue fell 4 percent to 55.8 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.