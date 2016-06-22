UK retailer Dunelm Q3 sales fall as market for homewares weakens
April 12 British retailer Dunelm Group Plc said the market for homewares continues to weaken as it reported a 2.2 percent fall in total comparable sales for the third quarter.
June 22 Subsea 7
* announces staff and cost cuts
* In view of continued difficult business and economic conditions in oil and gas market, a second phase of global resizing and cost reduction measures will begin in 2016
* Plans to resize its global workforce to approximately 8,000 by early 2017, down from the current level of 9,200
* Consultation with employees and employee representatives will take place on a local basis and consultation processes have begun in Norway and UK
* Expected to deliver approximately usd 350 million in annualised cost savings
* Charge related to resizing will be recognised in 2016 and is expected to be less than usd 100 million
* Up to five vessels are scheduled to leave the current active fleet by early 2017, based on stacking owned vessels and returning chartered vessels when existing contracts expire
* With effect from 1 July 2016, group will change structure of its organisation
* Reduction in size of our workforce is a necessary step to maintain our competitiveness and protect our core offering through oil price cycle
* We remain confident in long-term future for deepwater oil and gas production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
April 12 British retailer Dunelm Group Plc said the market for homewares continues to weaken as it reported a 2.2 percent fall in total comparable sales for the third quarter.
DUBAI, April 12 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest lender by assets, posted a 9.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, meeting analysts' forecasts as operating expenses rose.