June 22 Subsea 7

* announces staff and cost cuts

* In view of continued difficult business and economic conditions in oil and gas market, a second phase of global resizing and cost reduction measures will begin in 2016

* Plans to resize its global workforce to approximately 8,000 by early 2017, down from the current level of 9,200

* Consultation with employees and employee representatives will take place on a local basis and consultation processes have begun in Norway and UK

* Expected to deliver approximately usd 350 million in annualised cost savings

* Charge related to resizing will be recognised in 2016 and is expected to be less than usd 100 million

* Up to five vessels are scheduled to leave the current active fleet by early 2017, based on stacking owned vessels and returning chartered vessels when existing contracts expire

* With effect from 1 July 2016, group will change structure of its organisation

* Reduction in size of our workforce is a necessary step to maintain our competitiveness and protect our core offering through oil price cycle

* Reduction in size of our workforce is a necessary step to maintain our competitiveness and protect our core offering through oil price cycle

* We remain confident in long-term future for deepwater oil and gas production