June 22 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Confirmation of proceeds from sale of Visa Europe Limited to Visa Inc.

* Co-Operative Bank Plc - Bank's preliminary share of sale proceeds was expected to comprise a mix of cash preferred stock, and contingent earn-out consideration

* As confirmed in an announcement published by VI yesterday, this transaction has now closed

* Overall gain which bank will recognise from this transaction in its 2016 interim financial report is approximately 62 million stg

* Of which 51 mln stg was already recognised in capital resources as at 31 December 2015 within available for sale reserve.