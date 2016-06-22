June 22 Ahlers AG :

* Ahlers' revenue growth of 3.5 percent in Q2 2016 at the upper end of the forecast

* Consequently, strong earnings growth in H1 2015/16. The forecast for full 2015/16 remains essentially unchanged.

* Sales revenues for first six months of 2015/16 amounted to 118.3 million euros ($133.49 million), up 0.2 percent

* H1 EBIT before special effects of 2.2 million euros, compared to 0.7 million euros in prior year period