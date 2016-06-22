June 22 JDC Group AG :

* Decides on cash capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to about ten percent of share capital

* Transaction to finance further portfolio acquisitions

* Share capital of JDC Group AG shall be increased by nominal up to 1,084,997.00 euros to up to 11,934,971.00 euros ($13.46 million)

* Placement starts June 22, 2016, and is expected to be closed by June 23, 2016