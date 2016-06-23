June 23 SCA says:

* Will close tissue production plant in Spanish Sant Joan de Mediona.

* The restructuring costs for the closure of the production plant are expected to amount to approximately SEK 230 million and will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the second quarter of 2016.

* Says of restructuring costs, approximately SEK 140 million is expected to be recognized as an impairment loss