June 23 Cobham Plc

* Wins a major contract for light inmarsat satcom

* Been awarded a contract by airbus to supply its new inmarsat sb200 evolution service (class 4) safety system known as aviator 200s and 700s for single aisle & long range aircraft families.

* Could be worth some usd $200 million with potential for additional revenue, as demand for satcom capability on board aircraft increases.

