June 24 Steinhoff International Hldgs NV

* Notified that board of Poundland has not accepted our proposal regarding a possible cash offer

* Board of Steinhoff is considering its position and a further announcement will be made in due course.

* Notes FY results released by poundland, recent movement in share price of poundland and impact of EU referendum on global markets

