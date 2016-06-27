June 27 Aega ASA (formerly known as Nordic Financials ASA) :

* Says to acquire a 1 MW solar plant in Casoli, Abruzzo, Italy, from Italian solar industry player Solis SpA

* Through transaction, Aega increases total production capacity with 20 percent to 6 MW

* Financial details of transaction are undisclosed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)