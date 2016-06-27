BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
June 27 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Positive phase 3 pivotal trial results
* Primary endpoint achieved with high statistical significance
* Results from secondary efficacy endpoints reinforced overall effectiveness observed with epidiolex
* Epidiolex was generally well tolerated in this trial
* Positive phase 3 pivotal trial results
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares