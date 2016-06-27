June 27 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Supervisory board chairman resigns from office

* Hans-Detlef Bösel, chairman of supervisory board of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, resigned from office for personal reasons with immediate effect from June 26, 2016

* A new chairman will be elected after Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)