* Acquires parts of the retail client business of global insurance and reinsurance broker AON

* Positive effect on JDC's earnings of more than 1 million euros ($1.11 million) p.a.

* Acquisition of about 20,000 existing contracts of AON Germany

* Positive earnings contribution will be effective pro rata in 2016, and then fully effective in 2017

* Expected EBITDA contribution after handling and customer service related costs will amount to at least 1.2 million euros per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)