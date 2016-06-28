UPDATE 1-Japan PM to meet Toyota president before Trump summit
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
June 28 JDC Group AG :
* Acquires parts of the retail client business of global insurance and reinsurance broker AON
* Positive effect on JDC's earnings of more than 1 million euros ($1.11 million) p.a.
* Acquisition of about 20,000 existing contracts of AON Germany
* Positive earnings contribution will be effective pro rata in 2016, and then fully effective in 2017
* Expected EBITDA contribution after handling and customer service related costs will amount to at least 1.2 million euros per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japan PM Abe to meet Trump next week (Adds details on trade friction)
* Russian oil output down to 11.11 mln bpd in January * Pipeline oil exports up to 4.409 mln bpd last month * Russia pledged to cut oil output by 300,000 bpd by H1-end * All Russian majors cut oil output in January (Writes through, adds quotes, details) By Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russian oil output contracted in January by 100,000 barrels per day, led by decline at all the major domestic producers and following a global accord aime
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)