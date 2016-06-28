BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
June 28 Decheng Technology AG :
* Successful listing of the shares of Decheng Technology AG at Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Initial share price of 3.60 euros
* Dividend payment planned from 2017 on
* Derived company value at start of trading was about 107.6 million euros ($119.01 million)
* Proceeds from IPO amount to about 2.5 million euros
* Half of proceeds will be assigned to research and development, 20 percent to marketing and 30 percent to working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.