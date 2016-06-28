BRIEF-City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project
* Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project
June 28 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :
* Placement of new bond with annual coupon of 5.625 pct
* Will issue a new corporate bond from June 30 to July 18, 2016 with a volume of up to 75 million euros ($83.15 million)
* New 2016/2021 bond has a five-year term, maturing in July 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Specialist insurer JRP is raising its new business margin guidance to more than 6 percent for 2016 after becoming more selective over pricing and risk and being helped by attractive mortgage yields, it said in a trading update.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.