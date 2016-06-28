June 28 Bouvet ASA :

* Says Statnett and Svenska Kraftnät have the intention to sign an agreement with Bouvet on the development and management of the Nordic market system FIFTY

* Duration of agreement is up to 6 years with an estimated value between 150 million-300 million Norwegian crowns ($17.7 million-$35.4 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4702 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)