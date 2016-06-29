June 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Tuesday cash capital increase in the amount of 7.5
million euros ($8.29 million) subscribed
* In accordance with the court-confirmed insolvency plan for
DF Deutsche Forfait AG, cash capital increase in amount of
7,500,000.00 euros has been subscribed by London-based investor
Shahab Manzouri
* Jürgen Honert has announced his resignation from the
company's Supervisory Board after the conclusion of the
company's Annual General Meeting on July 6, 2016
* His resignation is conditional on the cash capital
increase having become effective by this point in time
* Two new members will stand for election to the Supervisory
Board at the Annual General Meeting, which will give the
Supervisory Board a quorum and a sufficient number of four
members
