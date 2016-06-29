BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Q4 earnings per share $1.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 29 Sponda :
* To develop office and retail complex at Tikkurila railway station
* Project will be implemented in two phases, first of which will begin with excavation work in July 2016
* Investment size of project's first phase, to be completed in March 2018, is estimated at about 31 million euros
* Says project's yield on cost is estimated at about 7.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.