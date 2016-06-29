June 29 Bunzl Plc
* Verall performance is consistent with expectations at time
of q1 trading statement in april
* Overall performance is consistent with expectations at
time of q1 trading statement in april
* Group revenue for half year is expected to have increased
by 9% at actual exchange rates
* Group revenue for half year is expected to have increased
by 9% at actual exchange rates.
* Underlying revenue in first half of 2016 is expected to be
at a similar level to prior year
* Consistent with trends seen during second half of 2015,
underlying revenue in first half of 2016 is expected to be at a
similar level to prior year.
* Expects to complete further acquisitions in second half of
year
* Fy revenue 7.0 million stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)